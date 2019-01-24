Prosafe SE: Prosafe ranked first in Brazil auction

Prosafe has participated in an online auction for the supply of safety and maintenance support vessels to Brazil and on conclusion of the auction achieved first place commercial ranking.

The auction concluded on 23 January 2018 was related to a two batch public opportunity with each resulting contract being for a three year duration. With Prosafe being ranked first place in both batches, the client will nominate which batch the Safe Eurus will be allocated. There now follows a compliance evaluation process before the contract will be formally awarded.

Upon conclusion of the process and anticipated contract award, Prosafe will deliver the Safe Eurus within 150 days and commence operations creating synergies with her sister vessel, Safe Notos already on charter offshore Brazil. The commercial flexibility afforded to Prosafe through very attractive delivery and financing terms with COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd has created a significant competitive advantage in the process.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 23 January 2019

Prosafe SE



