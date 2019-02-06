The procurement is planned for May 16 and will award 15-year PPAs to projects based on conventional and renewable energy generation. Solar could help remove the state's reliance on power generated by a company based in crisis-torn Venezuela. Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has opened a public consultation on a new energy auction for the isolated power system of Boa Vista and its connected localities, in the northern state of Roraima. Through the tender, the Brazilian government wants to grant 15-year PPAs to renewable and conventional energy power projects that must start commercial ...

