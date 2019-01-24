The "ILM Level 3 Award in Leadership and Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the main responsibilities of a manager is to make sure that employees are satisfied with their job and reaching their full potential. A manager who can energise his or her employees will have a team which has a much greater potential and capability of achieving company goals and objectives. It is therefore vital that a manager has the essential skills to fully support and lead their team to success.

This programme brings together the key leadership skills that you will need to be an effective manager so that you can return to the workplace and deliver tangible results.

Module 1 Solving Problems and Making Decisions

What is a problem?

How to identify a problem, its nature, scope and impact

Identifying the root cause

Understanding how to interpret information to solve a problem

What is involved in making an informed decision?

Generate ideas/solutions- creative thinking techniques

How to evaluate your options

Finding the critical path

Having the confidence to commit to a decision

Planning approach

Communicating the decision

Implementing the plan

Module 2 Understanding Leadership

What is leadership?

Recognise the differences and similarities between leadership and management

Qualities and skills of a leader

Action Centered Leadership Team, Task, Individual John Adair

Varying leadership styles

Evaluating a range of leadership models and their significance for Task, Performance, Culture, Relationships

Reflect on your own leadership styles and behaviours

Create an action plan to enhance your performance

Module 3 Understanding the Communication Process in the Workplace

Identify what is effective communication

Understand the importance of effective communication at work

Recognise the different ways we communicate

Recognise possible barriers to communication and how to overcome them

Johari's window communication flows

How others will perceive and interpret the information you have provided

Active listening

Developing questioning skills

Understanding the significance of non-verbal communication and body language

Developing sensory acuity and how to use it effectively in the workplace

