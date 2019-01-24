The "ILM Level 3 Award in Leadership and Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the main responsibilities of a manager is to make sure that employees are satisfied with their job and reaching their full potential. A manager who can energise his or her employees will have a team which has a much greater potential and capability of achieving company goals and objectives. It is therefore vital that a manager has the essential skills to fully support and lead their team to success.
This programme brings together the key leadership skills that you will need to be an effective manager so that you can return to the workplace and deliver tangible results.
Module 1 Solving Problems and Making Decisions
- What is a problem?
- How to identify a problem, its nature, scope and impact
- Identifying the root cause
- Understanding how to interpret information to solve a problem
- What is involved in making an informed decision?
- Generate ideas/solutions- creative thinking techniques
- How to evaluate your options
- Finding the critical path
- Having the confidence to commit to a decision
- Planning approach
- Communicating the decision
- Implementing the plan
Module 2 Understanding Leadership
- What is leadership?
- Recognise the differences and similarities between leadership and management
- Qualities and skills of a leader
- Action Centered Leadership Team, Task, Individual John Adair
- Varying leadership styles
- Evaluating a range of leadership models and their significance for Task, Performance, Culture, Relationships
- Reflect on your own leadership styles and behaviours
- Create an action plan to enhance your performance
Module 3 Understanding the Communication Process in the Workplace
- Identify what is effective communication
- Understand the importance of effective communication at work
- Recognise the different ways we communicate
- Recognise possible barriers to communication and how to overcome them
- Johari's window communication flows
- How others will perceive and interpret the information you have provided
- Active listening
- Developing questioning skills
- Understanding the significance of non-verbal communication and body language
- Developing sensory acuity and how to use it effectively in the workplace
