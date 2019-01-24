Promethean Secures 'Company of the Year' Accolade

LONDON, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global EdTech Provider Wins at Bett Awards 2019

Global education technology provider, Promethean, has been named Company of the Year (over £3m turnover) in the Bett Awards 2019. The award ceremony, that took place last night at The Troxy, London, is a celebration of creativity and innovation throughout the education technology sector.

The company's win in this coveted category demonstrates the success of Promethean over the last year, despite unprecedented budget cuts within education. Promethean's performance in this category is testament to its commitment to education and innovation, which has led to continued investment in developing market leading EdTech solutions.

Ian Curtis, Promethean's Head of EMEA and Asia Pacific Markets, commented: "As a company with longstanding history in the EdTech market we've seen a lot of change in education over the years - and have worked hard to ensure that we evolve our solutions and support to continue to meet the needs of schools. We are extremely proud to be recognised as Company of the Year in the Bett Awards 2019 - it demonstrates that Promethean as a brand is much more than developing market-leading technology, it is great testament to our broader education pedigree and the commitment we continue to make in improving standards and opportunities in this vitally important sector."

One of the reasons Promethean was recognised as Company of the Year is its commitment to meet the needs of schools today. With a core ethos to develop education-focused solutions, Promethean has not only evolved its range of ActivPanels but also provides access to a choice of lesson preparation and delivery software to offer teachers flexibility.

Alongside investing in the development of both software and hardware, Promethean understands that pressured budgets can be a barrier to accessing the latest technology for schools. As a result of this, Promethean launched the Promethean Grant which has gone from strength to strength over the last two years. Encouraging creativity and giving back to education, the Grant is an opportunity for schools to win a state-of-the-art ActivPanel package.

To learn more about Promethean, attendees to Bett 2018 should visit Stand B98 and C105 at the ExCel Centre in London. To learn more about Promethean at Bett, please visit http://www.prometheanworld.com.

