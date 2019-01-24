- Companies Initiate Lead Optimization Program Leveraging theOrigenis AI Discovery Platform to Identify RNA-targeted Small Molecule Compounds for Development -

Origenis announced today it has entered into a global license and collaboration agreement with Expansion Therapeutics to research and discover small molecule compounds targeting RNA-mediated diseases. As part of the agreement, the companies will initiate a lead optimization program which leverages the Origenis artificial intelligence (AI) discovery platform to identify drug development candidates for Expansion's portfolio of RNA-targeted small molecule medicines.

"We are excited to apply our technology platform as well as our interdisciplinary approach and chemical expertise to a novel class of compounds supporting Expansion in their efforts to develop medicines for RNA-mediated diseases," Michael Almstetter, CEO of Origenis. "We have already validated our platform's target independence with results from an initial feasibility phase using RNA-based targets. The continued collaboration with Expansion provides an opportunity to further extend our expertise into a unique therapeutic space that differentiates us from other AI companies."

The collaboration combines Origenis' capabilities in compound design, chemical synthesis, and screening with Expansion's field-leading expertise in the discovery and development of small molecules interacting with ribonucleic acid (RNA). RNA is becoming more widely recognized for playing a diverse role in cell biology and is implicated in many diseases, making it an attractive therapeutic target.

Through the use of its proprietary AI drug discovery platform, MolMind and the MOREsystem, in conjunction with other innovative embedded technologies, Origenis will design, synthesize and characterize novel molecules acting against different RNA-based targets. Origenis will deliver identified development candidates with defined properties for these targets to Expansion and will ensure the novelty by guiding the process with Cippix, a unique tool creating value from hidden chemical and biological information embedded in patents. Throughout its drug discovery process, Origenis employs interactive AI feedback learning to ensure compounds have unique chemical properties and have been tested for biological activity, toxicity and stability for real-world application.

Under the terms of the agreement, Expansion will receive rights to develop products against defined molecular targets. Origenis will receive research payments and is eligible for certain development milestones.

About Origenis GmbH

Origenis GmbH is a privately-held German biopharmaceutical company developing brain-penetrating highly selective small molecule medicines and diagnostics for a variety of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases. Origenis leverages its unique capabilities in drug design, compound synthesis and characterization to engineer a continuous stream of proprietary IP-protected new chemical entities capable of permeating the blood-brain barrier. Origenis' approach has been validated by multiple partners resulting in a significant IP and R&D portfolio that ensures strong patent protection. For more information, visit www.origenis.com.

About Expansion Therapeutics

Expansion Therapeutics is a drug discovery and development company pursuing the vast potential of small molecule medicines for RNA-mediated diseases. Based on exclusive worldwide rights to groundbreaking research from the laboratory of Matthew D. Disney, Ph.D., at The Scripps Research Institute, Expansion has assembled the intellectual property, know-how, and proprietary enabling technologies and tools necessary to facilitate the creation of potent and specific small molecule binders of RNA. Through this unique platform, Expansion is building a portfolio of novel RNA-targeted drug candidates with activity across a broad number of disease indications. The company's initial development focus is on therapies for patients with expansion repeat diseases who currently have limited and unsatisfactory treatment options. Expansion is based in San Diego, California and Jupiter, Florida. For more information, visit www.expansionrx.com.

