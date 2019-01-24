TI Automotive Names Stefan Rau Executive Vice President, Fluid Carrying Systems

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Automotive, a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, announces that Stefan Rau has been appointed Executive Vice President, Fluid Carrying Systems. In this role, he will lead TI Automotive's Fluid Carrying Systems division, which designs, develops and manufactures thermal products, powertrain products and brake & fuel lines.

"We are pleased to promote Stefan Rau into this leadership position, where his deep technical and management capability will drive the success of our Fluid Carrying Systems division," said Bill Kozyra, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through his experience in automotive operations, we will continue our success in meeting and exceeding our customer's needs."

Mr. Rau joined TI Automotive in 2002 as plant manager of the Neunkirchen and Heidelberg, Germany locations. He quickly progressed in his career with various roles in operations and engineering until his latest role as Managing Director, Fluid Carrying Systems Europe. Prior to joining TI Automotive, he held engineering roles within Faurecia and Michels GmbH. Stefan holds a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Saarbru¨cken in Germany.

Stefan succeeds Steve Taylor, who held the Executive Vice President role since 2014, and elected to step down from the position in preparation for his retirement later this year.

About TI Automotive

TI Automotive is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Automotive has manufacturing facilities in 118 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tiautomotive.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811902/TI_Automotive_Logo.jpg