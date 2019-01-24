Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) - International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTC Pink: ISBG) ("ISBG" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce the official launch of live sales of its inaugural CBD product, P19 CBD Gummies. The Company is eager to get sales rolling in, so it is launching through an initial temporary site dedicated to this one product: www.buycbdp19.com. The Company's initial product, P19, will feature 10 x 25mg of nano-infused pure CBD, providing superior bioavailability.

The site will go live during the day this Friday (January 25, 2019). The Company will send out a tweet from its Twitter feed, @drinkISBG, when the site is live and interested customers can place orders to purchase P19 CBD Gummies. This initial push will be complimented by the Company's stated strategy to market and sell its CBD products on both Amazon.com and Google.com.

ISBG CEO, Terry Williams, stated, "It has been a long road to get to this point, and we have had to overcome a number of difficult obstacles. But we are finally ready to flip the switch and start to monetize our investment. Given the establishment of our key partnerships, the development of our ecommerce platform, and our plan to include Amazon and Google as avenues of distribution, we feel very confident about selling through our first purchase order of $115K, and we expect to see more such orders in coming weeks. This initial website will soon be replaced with a more robust site eventually featuring a complete product line-up."

Management also notes that the P19 CBD Gummies are the first product in a series that will be rolled out over e-commerce for ISBG over coming weeks, with the next product set to go live next week. In addition, a new and more comprehensive e-commerce platform and website is still under construction and will launch at a later date.

"Our partnership with BioPulse Labs provides the production capabilities, scalability, sales infrastructure, operational tools, and expertise for us to step into the market with confidence, and our new Health and Wellness segment is already poised to drive tremendous growth to kick off 2019," continued Mr. Williams. "The Farm Bill was a watershed moment for this industry, and we believe we will see in retrospect that this was a pivot toward even greater acceleration in the CBD space because it's opening people's eyes to the health and wellness benefits of CBD, including stress management, pain management, and as a general preventative for a host of ailments and a sense of balance and personal health, including its impact as a sleep-aid, providing a higher quality of regenerative sleep. The Farm Bill is like a door opening that will allow everyone to look inside and see how valuable this product can be."



About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company's website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Contact: For Additional Investor Information:

International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc.

info@isbg.global