The "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for intelligent transport systems (ITS) for public transport in Europe and North America evolve in 2019 and beyond?

The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2 percent from 2.35 billion in 2017 to reach 3.33 billion by 2022 in these two regions. Now in its sixth edition, this strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

This strategic research report provides you with 280 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 69 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Public transport in Europe and North America

Modal split of passenger transport

Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

Rail-borne public transport modes

Organisation and contracting in public transport

Major public transport operators

2. ITS technologies and solutions

Public transport ITS infrastructure

Public transport management

Traveller management

Driver management

Vehicle management

Business models and strategies

3. Market forecasts and trends

Market analysis

Market drivers and barriers

Value chain analysis

Future industry trends

4. OEM products and strategies

Daimler

Iveco

MAN Truck Bus

Scania

Volvo Group

New Flyer

Gillig

Alexander Dennis

VDL

Van Hool

5. Aftermarket solution providers

International

Germany and Eastern Europe

France, Benelux and the UK

The Mediterranean

The Nordics

North America

