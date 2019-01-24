The "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
How will the market for intelligent transport systems (ITS) for public transport in Europe and North America evolve in 2019 and beyond?
The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2 percent from 2.35 billion in 2017 to reach 3.33 billion by 2022 in these two regions. Now in its sixth edition, this strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.
This strategic research report provides you with 280 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from this report:
- Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.
- New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America.
- Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- Profiles of 69 aftermarket ITS solution providers.
- Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.
- Revised market forecasts lasting until 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Public transport in Europe and North America
- Modal split of passenger transport
- Bus fleets and public transport utilisation
- Market shares for bus and coach OEMs
- Rail-borne public transport modes
- Organisation and contracting in public transport
- Major public transport operators
2. ITS technologies and solutions
- Public transport ITS infrastructure
- Public transport management
- Traveller management
- Driver management
- Vehicle management
- Business models and strategies
3. Market forecasts and trends
- Market analysis
- Market drivers and barriers
- Value chain analysis
- Future industry trends
4. OEM products and strategies
- Daimler
- Iveco
- MAN Truck Bus
- Scania
- Volvo Group
- New Flyer
- Gillig
- Alexander Dennis
- VDL
- Van Hool
5. Aftermarket solution providers
- International
- Germany and Eastern Europe
- France, Benelux and the UK
- The Mediterranean
- The Nordics
- North America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62sngd/europe_and_north?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005422/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Public Transport