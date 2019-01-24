The German inverter maker struggled after China's announcement at the end of May drove down prices and markets around the world and left a clear mark on its figures. Both the commercial PV segment and the storage business fell short of expectations due to delivery bottlenecks.From pv magazine Germany. SMA Solar Technology AG sold inverters with a total capacity of around 8.5 GW in the last financial year - a similar level to the amount shipped in the previous 12-month period - according to provisional results. However sales and profits, though within the scope of twice-revised recent guidance, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...