Cisco Live EMEA - Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that the company will lead three different presentations at the Cisco Live EMEA 2019 conference taking place January 28 through February 1 in Barcelona. These presentations will provide a detailed overview and demonstration of integrated Cisco and Cohesity hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platforms and the impact the joint solution is having on customers around the world as enterprises face critical mass data fragmentation challenges. The joint Cisco-Cohesity solution consolidates primary data and apps on Cisco HyperFlex, plus secondary data and apps on Cohesity hyperconverged software all on one unified architecture within Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS).

Cohesity and Cisco will discuss the recently released Cisco Validated Design (CVD), which gives customers and channel partners prescriptive guidance from IT experts on how to easily deploy and configure a validated hyperconverged solution for primary and secondary data and apps. The two companies will also showcase how they are jointly empowering enterprises to simplify the management and protection of secondary data, through best-of-breed solutions from the data center to the cloud.

The sessions include:

WHAT: "Consolidate Data and Apps Across Hybrid Cloud With Cisco and Cohesity" WHO: Damien Philip, Principal Solutions Architect, Cohesity WHEN: Wednesday, January 30, 1:10 to 1:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET) WHERE: Partner Theater WHAT: "Cisco and Cohesity Simplify Multi-Cloud Data and Apps Architecture" WHO: Steffen Hellwig, Pre-Sales Systems Engineer, Cisco Systems Paul Sudlow, Head of EMEA Alliances, Cohesity WHEN: Thursday, January 31, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. CET WHERE: Innovation Network Theater WHAT: "Cisco and Cohesity Partner to Address Mass Data Fragmentation" WHO: Damien Philip, Principal Solutions Architect, Cohesity WHEN: Tuesday, January 29, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. CET Wednesday, January 30, 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. CET Thursday, January 31, 11:00 to 11:20 a.m. CET WHERE: Cisco Investments Village

Cohesity is a gold sponsor of Cisco Live and will be exhibiting on the show floor throughout the conference at the World of Solutions booth G4 and the Investment Village booth CIN3 in the Fira Barcelona convention center.

