Recent Legislation Paves the way for CBD Market Growth

The cannabis industry is growing exponentially as new applications continue to hit the shelves. Despite the ongoing movement of the market, it is still severely limited due to the regulatory restrictions imposed upon cannabis. On the other hand, cannabidiol, or CBD, has significantly fewer guidelines as opposed to its counterpart, THC, because of its non-psychoactive nature. As a result of the recent passing of the U.S. Farm Bill, the CBD industry is expected to grow handsomely. According to data compiled by Hemp Business Journal, a division of New Frontier Data, the total sales for the U.S. hemp industry totaled USD 820 Million and is expected to grow to a USD 1.9 Billion market by 2022. Additionally, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2022. The industry is also expected to be driven by the increasing sales within its hemp-derived CBD and industrial application segments. American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH), Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: EMHTF), Village Farms International, Inc. (OTC: VFFIF), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CWBHF), Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC: NUGS).

In 2017, the hemp-derived CBD product segment delivered USD 190 Million in sales, accounting for 23% of the overall market. The hemp food segment, which delivered USD 137 Million in sales, accounted for 17% of the hemp market in the same year. Now, the food segment is expected to reach USD 212 Million by 2022 as the segment continues to see major investments, primarily by large beverage corporations looking to enter into the cannabis-infused beverage industry. Many are looking to use cannabis, or CBD, to create therapeutic non-alcoholic drinks for consumers. "The fact that a consumer-cannabis product has captured the attention of so many folks-from customers on the street to executives in the boardroom-reveals something far more lasting than whatever may come from this beverage product, even if it never launches," said Ben Curren, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Green Bits. "What it reveals is that now, you and I and millions of people can picture this: the substance that once was considered the nation's most deadly, the very banner of America's war on drugs, might someday soon be "Brought to You By Coke," and not just as a social lubricant but as a sports recovery product applicable to an even wider audience."

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) just announced breaking news this morning that, "It has entered into a letter of intent to acquire a majority stake in Evoxe Laboratories (http://www.evoxelabs.com) and plant + body essentials (http://www.plantbodyessentials.com). The transaction is expected to close by the end of February. The acquisition will be completed using restricted preferred stock.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff, commented, "I am excited to announce that the Company has an LOI in place to acquire Evoxe Labs and plant + body essentials. This was an opportunistic acquisition for the Company. These are two consumer brands in CBD and cannabis space that have a tremendous amount of growth potential. Evoxe has already established itself as premium lifestyle brand in the vaporizer category; plant + body is great natural CBD brand that will benefit from being paired with the other cosmetic brands (Vanexxe and Prickly Pear) in the portfolio from a marketing and distribution standpoint. Both brands fit within with the Company's strategy to focus on consumer products that utilize technology and formulations in the burgeoning CBD and cannabis sectors. These brands will allow us to grow topline revenue by adding more product SKUs to sell along our existing products and give us another entry point into the growing dispensary market with the Evoxe line, which will lead to increase in shareholder value."

Evoxe Laboratories was founded in 2013 with the idea that consumers should be able to experience vaporizing in the most holistic way possible. Evoxe's signature devices and blends are designed to provide the highest quality vaporizing experience in the marketplace. plant + body essentials was created to establish a premium all natural topical CBD solution. The brand offers various formulations to relieve pain, treat chapped lips, and provide soothing solutions utilizing all natural CBD harvested from the forests of Colorado.

"The Evoxe brand is a powerful one in the industry. One of the appealing aspects of this acquisition is that the Company will be exploring different avenues to leverage the Evoxe Laboratories brand. It's a very strong brand that can be expanded past the vaping category, and has the potential to be used as the brand name for the CBD/cannabis technology that the Company is accumulating. Evoxe product's sub-brands also have lots of potential, and I am looking forward to start working with the team to begin brainstorming ideas to grow monetization," Commented Mr. Fishoff.

"plant+ body essentials is brand that has a lot of potential. The Company is acquiring a brand that has a great story and formulation. We are going to extract value from it by amplifying the marketing, promotion, and distribution. It's very complimentary to the other cosmetic brands in the Company's portfolio with its lower price point and product size. The brand's story fits with the other brands as well, so I view it as something we can sell on top of the what we will be selling with it. The logistics and selling will be housed and handled by the Canyon Create team. This transaction is a huge win for the Company, and one that I view has the potential to add seven figures of yearly topline revenue. I am excited about what they hold for us in the future and will update shareholders accordingly as we progress to complete this transaction and begin selling," Concluded Mr. Fishoff.

About American Premium Water Corp. - American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands (http://www.LalpinaInc.com), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Gents (http://www.gentsco.com), Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (http://www.FashionCoinX.com )."

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) is a Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil for medical purposes. Recently, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to purchase from Emerald Health Hemp Inc. (EHH) CBD-containing hemp biomass for extraction into CBD oil. EHH has established agreements to purchase approximately 500 acres of harvested hemp chaff, plant material consisting mainly of flower and leaf, in Manitoba and Prince Edward Island in 2018, with a plan to expand field operations in 2019. Emerald has signed an agreement with EHH to purchase approximately 500 acres of chaff in 2018 and approximately 1,000 acres in 2019 to 2022, with an option to renew for an additional two-year period. The hemp chaff will be processed via Emerald's exclusive alliance with Factors R&D Technologies Ltd., a division of Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc., which has extensive extraction experience and large capacity. "We see non-smoked, non-psychoactive CBD consumption as a major growth opportunity in both the medical and adult-use market in Canada, and our Factors Group alliance uniquely positions us with the largest biomass extraction and softgel encapsulation facility in Canada to produce value-added products to serve this market," said Chris Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "Our intent is to secure significant low-cost cannabinoid supply to serve all our manufacturing and marketing goals and hemp is expected to be our lowest cost source of CBD. We are very pleased with the rapid advancement of our Pure Sunfarms production joint venture with Village Farms and our St. Eustache facility in Quebec. Our collaboration with Emerald Health Hemp now expands our ability to produce CBD products."

Village Farms International, Inc. (OTCQX: VFFIF) is one of the largest and longest-operating vertically integrated greenhouse growers in North America. Village Farms International, Inc. recently announced that, following the recent passage by U.S. Congress of the 2018 Farm Bill, it will aggressively pursue opportunities to become a vertically integrated leader in the legal hemp industry, including significant opportunities in the cannabidiol (CBD) market. The 2018 Farm Bill is still to be signed into law by President Trump, which is expected to occur next week. "The full and unambiguous legalization of hemp, and especially hemp-derived CBD products, creates a tremendous global opportunity and Village Farms intends to be a leader in this nascent industry," said Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer, Village Farms. "With one of the largest existing greenhouse footprints in the U.S. and a 30-year proven track record as a largescale, low-cost grower of high-value crops, Village Farms has a formidable platform to capitalize on the hemp and CBD opportunity. In anticipation of the passage of this landmark legislation, over the last several months, we have undertaken broad and extensive foundational work to ensure Village Farms can move quickly, aggressively and profoundly."

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. recently reported its 2018 harvested hemp results. The Company reported more than a 10 times growth in harvested hemp compared to its 2017 grow season. The high-quality 100% U.S.-grown hemp will be processed through proprietary extraction methods to create whole plant hemp extract that will be used in Charlotte's Web products for sale in 2019 and 2020. "Charlotte's Web is one of only a few hemp CBD producers capable of supplying large volumes of high-quality hemp extract from its own supply chain that can meet significantly increasing market demand," said Hess Moallem, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "As the category and brand leader, our goal is to increase our market share and with this bountiful harvest we are able to satisfy our customer demands for 2019 and beyond. This incredible harvest ensures we can continue to produce our high-quality human nutrition products without being subject to constantly fluctuating market prices as is common with third-party sourced raw material. This allows us to have better control and predictability over our cost of goods sold and thereby our gross margins. In addition, these harvest levels will allow us to explore opportunities to supply future partners with our proprietary hemp extracts."

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC: NUGS) is a Los Angeles based firm that incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis sector. Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. recently announced its pursuit of twenty cannabis licenses from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control that will lead to the development of a substantial cannabis growth operation of approximately 250,000 sq. ft. of turnkey greenhouse space in California. The Company will commence cultivating as soon as licenses are issued. The targeted cultivation site is located in central California, an area with a rich agricultural heritage and well-established distribution infrastructure. The targeted location is equipped with 250,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse space and mostly in-place irrigation, storage facilities and other critical infrastructure components that will allow operations to begin under the Cannabis Strategic Ventures name immediately after receiving permitting. Simon Yu, Chief Executive Officer, Cannabis Strategic commented, "This is a significant event for our Company and its investors. At approximately one quarter million square feet, this cultivation operation will have four or five cultivation cycles each year and each cycle will be capable of producing tens of thousands of pounds of high-quality flower."

FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars by global media partners inc.

