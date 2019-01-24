Smart Communications' Primary Functionality in PaaS/SaaS and Interactive Cited in New Independent Research Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019, the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announces what it believes is further validation of its Conversation Cloud strategy as evidenced by its inclusion in Forrester Research's January 2019 report, Now Tech: Customer Communications Management, Q1 2019. The report cites Smart Communications as the only vendor among the listed large and mid-size vendors profiled with a primary focus on both PaaS/SaaS and interactive. It posits that customer communications management products can improve customer experience, personalize service communication, handle highly regulated documents, and convert paper communication to digital.



"We believe that this report aligns precisely with our vision of helping enterprises make their digital transformation smarter," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "Though our ability to deliver high volumes of structured communications remains unchanged, since our start we've pioneered the modern customer communications platform to be a cloud-based enabler for personalized, interactive communications at scale. We remain confident that this differentiated approach delivers future-proof solutions for companies committed to more efficient, more empowered customer experiences."

According to the Forrester report, as consumers' communications expectations evolve, "old correspondence systems are consolidating into modern interactive CCM platforms" which will be offered as communications-as-a-service, be provided as a managed service with providers responsible for a complete solution; as a hybrid split between on-premise and cloud; or as a PaaS solution with CCM software and infrastructure.

The report also encourages companies to "[not] be slow to move CCM to cloud ecosystems" and notes that there is enthusiasm to embrace cloud ecosystems such as Amazon Web Services. Further, it points out that CCM can "help the transition to digital through easy-to-use tools to create interactive statements, correspondence, and welcome kits, which will convince reluctant customers to move away from getting paper."

Smart Communications now supports its SmartCOMM TM , and SmartCOMM TM for Salesforce solutions on the AWS infrastructure, in addition to its already available cloud offering via co-located data centers and its hybrid-cloud option. Its cloud-based technology empowers business users to easily create interactive communications using tools such as Smart Components, which enable drag-and-drop capabilities to deliver image carousels, video and audio controls, social media toolbar, accordion widgets, lightboxes, and sidebar menu functions - all readily embedded in a real-time customer communication.

"We are thrilled to begin the year knowing that we are so well-positioned for what Forrester believes to be the future of customer communications management," Brown added.

To read the Now Tech: Customer Communications Management Overview in its entirety, download now .

