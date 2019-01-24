SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Enterprise Application Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The global market for enterprise application is driven by the organizational requirements to consolidate different business processes. The automobile manufacturing industry is extensively employing ERP applications to achieve operational benefits which are better managing and scheduling the flow of goods, organize product development cycle, and tracking the progress. Other major category growth drivers include the high adoption rate of data analytics along with the modernization of the IT systems, increasing data volumes and the service provider's ability to offer customized solutions. These drivers are expected to have a positive influence on the category spend momentum in the coming years. Download the free sample copy of this global enterprise application procurement market report.

The retail, BFSI and telecommunications sectors in the US are rapidly deploying the business intelligence (BI) applications which are aiding them in making strategic decisions related to innovation, production, and sales of the products. In terms of category spend, APAC is registering impressive growth because of the increasing adoption of the BI, CRM, and ERP applications across the growing business sector. Better Internet bandwidth and cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and scalability offered by SaaS are favouring its adoption across different enterprises in Europe, thereby; accelerating the category spend growth rate in the region.

This enterprise application market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this procurement report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Buyers are advised to procure cloud-based solutions enterprise applications that can be easily integrated without incurring an incremental spend on updating the existing legacy systems," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This enterprise application procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the enterprise application market

Rising labor costs and change in technology pose significant risks to suppliers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

