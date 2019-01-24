The global endodontic files market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of product launches. Vendors are focusing on launching endodontic files for use in dental restorative procedure such as root canal. With the growing number of product launches, companies are focusing on strengthening their market position by offering different types of endodontic files such as K-files and H-files. Therefore, the global endodontic files market will witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the presence of online sales will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global endodontic files market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global endodontic files market: Presence of online sales

Vendors conduct various promotional activities to provide access to their offerings and increase their product sales. They are also making their products available online to improve product access. Through online marketing services, vendors can also minimize their setup, distribution, and operation costs. Some manufacturers also sell their products in the market through their proprietary websites. Therefore, the presence of endodontic products online would increase their sales and drive market growth.

"Apart from the presence of online sales, the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries, the growing dental conditions in the aging population, and strategic alliances are some major aspects boosting the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global endodontic files market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global endodontic files market by product (stainless steel endodontic file, nickel-titanium endodontic file) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, Asia, ROW).

The European region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 28%, followed by North America, and Asia respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by Europe.

