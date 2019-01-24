The global endometrial ablation devices market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global endometrial ablation devices market is the market expansion in emerging economies. The demand for endometrial ablation devices has been increasing in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, rising per capita income, raising awareness about healthcare devices among people, and growing investments in the private healthcare sector. The government initiatives for the development of the healthcare sector and growing research toward the development of advanced minimally invasive ablation surgical procedures will drive market growth in these countries.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of endometrial ablation devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global endometrial ablation devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global endometrial ablation devices market: Growing adoption of endometrial ablation devices

The increase in gynecological disorders such as uterine myomas and endometriosis have resulted in patients opting for various diagnostic and surgical treatment procedures. Rapid technological advances in the medical devices sector have led to the development and adoption of endometrial ablation devices as treatment care. There is also an increased preference for endometrial ablation over the conventional hysterotomy procedure as it offers advantages such as cost efficiency, minimal invasiveness, and short hospital stays.

"There is a growing trend of adoption of ablation procedures in hospitals and surgical centers. Between 2012 and 2015, more than 28,000 hospitalizations for endometrial ablation were recorded in Australia. The governments and private investors across countries are introducing initiatives to highlight the advantages of endometrial ablation. This along with the availability of endometrial ablation devices on e-commerce sites are factors that will boost market growth," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global endometrial ablation devices market: Segmentation analysis

This endometrial ablation devices market analysis report segments the market by technology (radiofrequency ablation, hysteroscopic ablation, hydrothermal ablation, thermal balloon ablation, and others), end-user (clinics, ASCs, and hospitals), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The radiofrequency ablation segment held the largest endometrial ablation devices market share in 2018, accounting for about 37% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with about 42% of the market share, followed by Europe and APAC respectively. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

