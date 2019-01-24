Dialysis Market Worth $118.51 Bn, by 2023 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Surge in government funding for dialysis, increase in incidence of hypertension & diabetes, rise in the number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients, and scarcity of kidneys for transplantation would drive the growth of the global dialysis market

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dialysis Market by Type [Hemodialysis (Conventional Hemodialysis, Short Daily Hemodialysis, and Nocturnal Hemodialysis) and Peritoneal Dialysis (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis)], Products & Services [Equipment (Dialysis Machines, Water Treatment Systems, and Others), Consumables (Dialyzers, Catheters, and Others), Drugs, and Services], and End User (In-center Dialysis and Home Dialysis) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023." The report provides comprehensive analyses of the top winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & estimations, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global dialysis market is expected to reach $118.51 billion by 2023 from $91 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2023.

Increase in government funding for dialysis, rise in incidence of hypertension & diabetes, surge in the number of ESRD patients, and dearth of kidney donors drive the growth of the market. However, product recalls and health risks & complications associated with dialysis hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancements and growing inclination toward home peritoneal dialysis treatment would create new pathways to the market players in future.

Hemodialysis segment to remain dominant throughout 2023

Hemodialysis segment contributed nearly nine-tenths share of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in the medical sector, proliferation of dialysis centers, and increase in prevalence of chronic conditions among the geriatric population. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023, owing to simplicity of the procedure, reduced need for trained medical staff, and minimal requirement for technical support & electricity.

Services segment to maintaindominancethrough 2023

Services segment contributed more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead through 2023. This is due to rise in the number of treatment centers and improvement in home-based services. The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2023, owing to increase in usage of all dialysis procedures as consumables are disposable in nature due to high risk of contamination.

In-center dialysis segment to retain lion's sharethrough 2023

In-center dialysis segment accounted for nearly 85% of the total market revenue in 2017 and is projected to maintain its lead through 2023. This is due to the presence of a large number of dialysis centers and availability of skilled workforce & advanced equipment at these centers. However, the home dialysis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2023, owing to the ease & convenience offered by these services, high preference among patients, and advancements in technologies related to home dialysis equipment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2023

North America accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout 2023, owing to the high prevalence of hypertension & diabetes, increase in disposable income, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced products in the region. However, Asia-Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2023, owing to surge in incidence of kidney disorders, increase in healthcare expenditure, and low rate of organ transplantation.

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the study are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Avitum AG, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Diaverum Deutschland GmbH., Asahi Kasei Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., and Medicators, Inc. These players have implemented various strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, and others to gain a stronghold in the market.

