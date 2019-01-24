Richardson Announces Completion of Connected Selling Curriculum, an Integrated Approach to Driving Sales Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training and performance improvement company, announced today the completion of their Connected Selling Curriculum, a collection of sales training programs built to work together and build upon each other across roles and capabilities to drive a common language and clear approach for sales performance at scale. This announcement follows the recent launch of three new programs in late 2018 from Richardson: Prosperous Account Strategy, Intentional Pursuit Strategy, and High-Stakes Consultative Dialogues.

Backed by significant research in behavioral science and the current business environment, Richardson spent the past 24 months reengineering and digitizing its core sales training programs as well as launching new programs in order to meet the needs of the market today. The Connected Selling Curriculum is a part of Richardson's blended learning architecture that minimizes time out of market by providing pre and post work on Richardson Accelerate, a digital learning platform, and maximizes impact spent in the classroom. Richardson's Connected Selling Curriculum provides:

Flexibility to train different roles across the organization while achieving consistency and a common language among various groups, such as field sales, complex sales, inside sales, service, and managers

Sales and learning leaders' options to leverage subscription access to the full curriculum of content

Interconnected skills across programs, as well as transferrable skills across different roles

Behavioral science to help navigate the modern buyer journey and drive more sales

The skills necessary to help organizations shape better customer conversations and create competitive advantage

"This is a major milestone for Richardson," said Chief Product Officer, Chris Tiné. "We have invested in building a curriculum that delivers modern selling capabilities in a blended offering that leverages our Accelerate platform and is unlike anything else in the market right now. This isn't the end of that work; we are excited to continue our investment and expand the curriculum to continue to stay at the front edge of what sales professionals need to be effective in today's business climate."

To learn more about Richardson's Connected Selling Curriculum, please click here.

To learn more about Richardson, please contact Meghan Steiner at meghan.steiner@richardson.com or visit richardson.com.

