Sources have told pv magazine the authorities are ready to restart the nation's residential rooftop segment and have also agreed upon subsidy payments for other distributed generation and utility-scale projects.A source at China's National Energy Association has told pv magazine the authorities in Beijing are set to kick-start the nation's dormant rooftop solar market by setting a 3 GW quota for 2019. If confirmed, that would equate to around 600,000 household systems qualifying for a subsidy which a participant at yesterday's FIT talks in the capital said would be set at CNY0.18/kWh ($0.027) ...

