CENTOGENE's state-of-the-art genetic laboratory facilities in Rostock, Germany awarded accreditation for the fourth year

CENTOGENE today announced that it has been recommended for re-accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for its flagship genetic testing laboratory in Rostock. This marks the 4th year that the Company has received accreditation for its high standards of laboratory operations.

"At the heart of our dedication to transform the science of genetic information into treatment solutions is a steadfast focus on exceptionally high standards of operations and data safety. This recognition by CAP is a hallmark of our focus on helping pharmaceutical companies accelerate the development of orphan drugs for rare disease patients," said Ellen Karges, VP Regulatory Compliance Quality Management at CENTOGENE.

CENTOGENE recently opened its first U.S. genetic testing laboratory focused on rare genetic disease diagnostics in Cambridge, MA, to further identify and accelerate the diagnoses and treatment of rare diseases around the world.

CAP is the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and the leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs. As part of the re-accreditation process, inspectors examined the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. They also examined laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and the overall quality management program.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE is a rare disease company focused on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical solutions for patients. We are focused on bringing rationality to treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including its epidemiological and clinical heterogeneity and our innovative biomarkers.

As one of the largest rare disease companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients with rare diseases and their families. www.centogene.com

