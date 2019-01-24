Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) Nomination Committee Proposes New Chairman

OSLO, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the nomination committee's recommendation to the Company's annual general meeting in 2018, it was informed that the chairman of the board, Ludvik Sandnes, wanted to withdraw from his position and that the nomination committee would start work on finding a new chairman of the board.

The nomination committee has identified an experienced and well-suited candidate and proposes that an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") should be held to elect Dr. Jan H. Egberts as a new board member and chairman of the board. The Company will summon an EGM for this purpose in due course.

Jan H. Egberts, M.D. has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector. He gained his medical qualifications from Erasmus University Medical School in the Netherlands and pursued the final year of his medical education at Harvard Medical School in the USA. Dr. Egberts also obtained an MBA from Stanford University in the USA. After Stanford, he joined McKinsey & Co. as a strategic consultant in New York, after which he held various business development and general management positions of increasing responsibility in the USA at Merck & Co. and Johnson & Johnson. Dr Egberts was also the CEO of Octoplus a publicly listed company acquired by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Dr. Egberts is currently the Managing Partner of Veritas Investments, a family investment firm focused on investments in healthcare companies in the US and Europe. Dr. Egberts also serves as the Chairman of Photocure ASA (Oslo, PHO) and on the board of Pharming (AEX; PHARM). He is on the board of a number of privately held companies and foundations. During his career, Dr. Egberts has held over 20 Supervisory Board positions both in the US and various European countries.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

