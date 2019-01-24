Leading provider of business continuity and risk management solutions announces organizational changes for scalability

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced an expanded leadership team to support the company's rapid growth and establish an operating model to keep pace with the company's plans for future expansion. This strategy includes scaling the business, further expanding into the risk management market, continuing aggressive development in Europe, and increasing focus on customer success in a complex and challenging business environment.

"Fusion continues to grow very quickly because we are enabling and empowering organizations to manage risk more effectively and efficiently," Fusion CEO and Founder David Nolan explained. "We are advancing industry thinking and pushing innovation. Our goal is to be a disruptor with the singular objective of delivering customer success. Our obsession is to deliver solutions that make our clients more effective and efficient at a better total cost. Our growth trajectory is a signal that our strategy is working."

To advance its goals, Fusion has promoted a number of employees into key leadership roles and plans to further expand its employee base in its Chicago and London offices.

Key promotions include Cory Cowgill to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Steve Richardson to Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Joanna Zvirbulis to Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, and Bill Bould to General Manager of Europe.

"We are very proud of the culture here at Fusion having recently being named one of Built in Chicago's 2019 Best Places to Work and Most Innovative in Risk Management Solutions by CorporateLiveWire," said Fusion Chief Revenue Officer Paul Ybarra. "This leadership team is well positioned to lead Fusion to even greater success in 2019 and beyond."

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, integrated risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

