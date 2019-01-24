Facebook Certifies DoubleVerify To Manage Brand Safety

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019capability within the Facebook Marketing Partners (FMP) program. Certification will expand and deepen DV's brand safety protection across Facebook's in-stream video inventory, Instant Articles and Audience Network.



DV clients will benefit from the same comprehensive coverage on Facebook as they do across other buying platforms - including the ability to monitor 75+ content avoidance categories, create site and app override lists, and target away from undesirable apps.

"Protecting brand reputation is critical for large digital advertisers," said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. "We share Facebook's commitment to maintain a trusted and transparent marketplace, and we're excited about this new initiative."

Facebook has developed a unique automation API that will enable deeper integration between Facebook and the DoubleVerify platform, allowing direct, timely access to Facebook's information. As a result, through the API, DV will be able to centralize brand safety setup and management, and automate blocklist updates to Facebook - providing comprehensive brand safety protection while saving buyers time and administrative effort.

DV has partnered with Facebook since October 2017 for viewability and fraud protection. This deeper integration extends objective, third-party measurement of viewability, brand safety and fraud/SIVT across Facebook ad inventory, giving global advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investment.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com