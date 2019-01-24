ZPE Systems, Inc. announced today its initial list of 3rd-party Virtualized Network Function (VNF) and Docker applications for use with the company's Nodegrid Services Router and Nodegrid Bold SR VNF's expand upon the capabilities of the Nodegrid SR family of solutions, allowing users to run additional applications on top of the networking hardware. Firewalls, routers, SD-WAN and IoT Docker applications from providers such as Fortinet, Juniper, HP, SAP, Checkpoint, 6Wind and more have been validated for ZPE's Nodegrid SR family of solutions for the edge and remote/retail offices.

ZPE's Nodegrid SR family of products are open infrastructure management solutions based on an x86-64 bit CPU and Linux OS. They lead the way as the next-generation of Out-of-Band (OOB) and CPE platforms, integrating both physical and virtual network services.

"The Nodegrid SR series continues to evolve at a rapid pace," said Arnaldo Zimmermann, CEO of ZPE Systems, Inc. "With virtualization and container applications from some of the industry's top providers having already been tested on our CPE platform, we are able to offer our customers a bespoke user experience and allow for rapid scalability and deployment of new managed services."

"We want to change the way networks are being built and managed; virtualization allows our customers to do exactly that," said Zimmermann. "They [VNF's and Docker] grant users the ability to do more on the network by integrating virtualized network functions on top of physical networking hardware solutions." The Nodegrid SR family of solutions blend CPE networking capabilities with the security requirements of out of band management and edge infrastructure into a powerful and flexible platform.

Nodegrid Services Router and Nodegrid Bold SR are readily available today and will be on demonstration at Cisco Live! Barcelona from January 28 February 1, 2019. Demonstrations are available upon request directly through ZPE Systems.

About ZPE Systems, Inc.

ZPE Systems is rethinking the way networks are built and managed by providing software-defined, vendor-neutral infrastructure management and networking solutions.

ZPE Systems' Nodegrid platform consolidates, organizes, and simplifies the need for a complete remote access and control solution; Nodegrid solutions address the OOB management needs of the data center, unifies edge networking environments, manages converged infrastructure and provides intelligent automation. ZPE's smart, consolidated IT management solutions reduce downtime, deliver OPEX savings, and extends the reach of IT workforces.

ZPE's global headquarters is located in Fremont, California with offices throughout the US and globally in Ireland, India, Brazil and Japan.

ZPE Systems, the ZPE logo and Nodegrid are registered trademarks of ZPE Systems, Inc.

To learn more, visit http://www.zpesystems.com

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005485/en/

Contacts:

ZPE Systems, Inc.

Alvin Chan, Marketing Manager

510-298-3022

alvin.chan@zpesystems.com