Nintex Announces Nintex Sign Powered by Adobe Sign

New partnership makes e-signatures natively available within the Nintex Process Cloud, the market-leading platform thousands of companies use daily to manage, automate and optimise business processes

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex , the global standard for process management and automation today announced a strategic partnership with Adobe to bring new native electronic signature capabilities, called Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign, to Nintex partners and customers.

Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign, the leading e-signature solution used by over half the Fortune 100, meets the growing worldwide demand of Nintex customers and partners for affordably priced, trusted and fully integrated e-signatures within the Nintex Process Platform to securely complete transactions. Thousands of partners, public, private, and government organisations leverage the powerful, easy-to-use Nintex platform daily to quickly build process apps, automate their most sophisticated workflows, and generate all kinds of documents from disclosures, to orders, to closing contracts leveraging responsive Nintex digital forms and templates.

"The new offering produced by this partnership powerfully extends the native capabilities of our Nintex Platform, trusted as the global standard for process and document automation, to now include industry-leading Adobe-backed eSignatures," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Nintex Sign, powered by our strategic partnership with Adobe, will bring tremendous value to our thriving Nintex process management and automation community."

Ashley Still, vice president and general manager, Adobe Document Cloud, added, "We believe great experiences for customers and employees start where the document does. With Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign, we're excited to bring these two best-in-class solutions together, making it easier for Nintex's global partner network and customers to transform digital document workflows."

Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy, the leading analyst covering the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar Digital Transaction Management and Workflow and Content Automation markets commented, "This strategic partnership brings together two of the leading providers in Documents, eSignatures, Process Management, Workflow and Content Automation."

Nintex is offering a special introductory offer to current customers who sign up for Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign, . Nintex customers should contact their Nintex account manager for details.

To learn more about Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign visit www.nintex.com/workflow-automation/e-signature/.

