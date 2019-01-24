NEOVACS: Neovacs to present full results from the Phase IIb IFNalpha Kinoid clinical study at the 13th International Lupus Congress





Paris & Boston, January 24th, 2019 - 17:45 pm CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases announces that it has been selected to present the results of its Phase IIb IFNa Kinoid clinical study at the "13th International Lupus Congress (LUPUS 2019)", to be held from 5th to 9th April in San Francisco.

Professor Frederic Houssiau, "Chairman of the study", will present the full results which demonstrated:

An immune response achieved with 91% of patients treated with IFNa Kinoid together with statistically significant efficacy in reduction of interferon signature

A statistically significant clinical efficacy on the LLDAS score

The favorable safety profile of the treatment

Based on these results, Neovacs has launched the preparation of the Phase III clinical development program.





About Lupus

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or lupus erythematosus is a debilitating, chronic autoimmune disease whose etiology remains unknown. SLE is characterized by a loss of tolerance of self-antigens, with the production of autoantibodies, especially antinuclear antibodies that attack healthy tissues and cause inflammatory reactions in different parts of the body. The disease can affect multiple organs (skin, kidneys, joints, heart, lungs, central nervous system, etc.) and is characterized by heterogeneous clinical signs (skin rashes, arthritis, photosensitivity, nephritis, neurological disorders, anemia, thrombocytopenia, etc.), which vary from one person to another and change during the progression of the disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects mostly women.

About IFNa Kinoid

Neovacs anti-IFNa therapy consists of patient immunization using Interferon a (IFNa) kinoid (IFNa Kinoid). IFNa Kinoid is a heterocomplex consisting of an inactivated IFNa coupled to a T-helper stimulating carrier protein, Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH). IFN-K is emulsified with Montanide oily adjuvant that non-specifically stimulates cell-mediated immune (CMI) responses to antigens.

IFNa Kinoid elicits the production of neutralizing polyclonal antibodies directed against the excess IFNa, thus blocking its ability to activate the inflammatory cascade. The generation of polyclonal neutralizing antibodies against IFNa following the administration of IFNa Kinoid is relevant to diseases mediated by IFNa over-production, such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Dermatomyositis (DM), Type I Diabetes (T1D) and Sjögren's Syndrome (SS).

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform





