Sale and installation of 13 Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound systems in the Clalit network: leader of Israeli health insurance organisation

Use of ultrasound systems in senology, gastroenterology and mainstream medicine for medical imaging

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced the installation of 13 Aixplorer MACH 30 systems, the new, smart and leading edge ultrasound platform, in Clalit's network which is the first health insurance organisation in Israel, with 52.5% of the population as members.

Israel is one of the most innovative global hubs when it comes to technology around health. The Clalit health insurance organisation, a long-time client of SuperSonic Imagine, has over 1,400 medical centres including 26 medical imaging centres. SuperSonic Imagine's ShearWave Elastography (SWE) is already well known and the benefits of this technology, which has been used for years in Israel, are much appreciated and recognised by the medical community.

"We are very honored that Clalit has chosen to put their faith in us once again and for this we thank them. Since 2015, we've had a close and trusting working relationship through our exclusive distributor Inframed and it is almost natural that our very innovative solution has found its place in this network at the forefront of medical technology innovation," explained Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

"We aim to offer the best medical service to our population. When it comes to ultrasound, MACH 30 is at the forefront of image quality or innovative user interface, as it offers the most validated ShearWave Elastography (SWE) for the liver. SWE allows us to assess the degree of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, and therefore limits the use of invasive liver biopsy," stated the Dr. Ziv Neeman, Chairman of the Medical Imaging Institute at Haemek Hospital owned by Clalit.

Aixplorer MACH 30, a new ultrasound concept: New user interface and new-generation UltraFast imaging

The unique SonicPad concept is an innovative and intuitive device which revolutionises the conventional ultrasound approach. The SonicPadimproves the radiologist's workflow by reducing up to 77% of the user's movements and up to 32% of the time for the exam. The SonicPad means the user can focus on the images rather than operating the ultrasound system.

The new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound system introduces new-generation UltraFastimaging, enhancing the full range of imaging modes such as ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S and TriVu for superior diagnostic performance. The open and upgradeable software architecture of Aixplorer MACH 30, will be enabled to integrate, in the near future, deep learning and artificial intelligence to support the radiologist in their diagnostic approach.

Presented at numerous scientific congresses in France (JFR) and the United States (AASLD, RSNA) in 2018, the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound system has been extremely well received by the scientific community. It will be presented again at the European Congress of Radiology to be held in Vienna, Austria, from 27 February to 3 March 2019.

Learn more about Aixplorer MACH 30 at supersonicimagine.com

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. In 2018, the company generated revenues of €24.6 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.com.

