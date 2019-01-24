BOIRON: Activity in 2018

ACTIVITY IN 2018
(Unaudited data)
- CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF DECEMBER 2018
|in thousands of euros
|2017
|2018
|Variation at current exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|France
|378,487
|358,555
|-5.3%
|-5.3%
|Europe (excluding France)
|155,151
|135,901
|-12.4%
|-10.3%
|North America
|68,572
|88,400
|+28.9%
|+34.7%
|Other countries
|15,330
|21,356
|+39.3%
|+44.4%
|Group total
|617,540
|604,212
|-2.2%
|-0.8%
|in thousands of euros
|2017
|2018
|Variation at current exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
|310,594
|287,243
|-7.5%
|-7.3%
|OTC Specialties
|305,552
|315,577
|+3.3%
|+5.7%
|Other
|1 394
|1 392
|-0.1%
|+0.0%
|Group total
|617,540
|604,212
|-2.2%
|-0.8%
- QUARTERLY ACTIVITY IN 2018 (variation at current exchange rates)
|in thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|France
|97,134
|91,982
|-5.3%
|79,328
|77,199
|-2.7%
|101,423
|94,227
|-7.1%
|100,602
|95,147
|-5.4%
|Europe (excluding France)
|40,418
|32,899
|-18.6%
|27,421
|24,795
|-9.6%
|42,319
|37,970
|-10.3%
|44,993
|40,237
|-10.6%
|North America
|18,179
|29,617
|+62.9%
|14,465
|14,958
|+3.4%
|16,055
|18,685
|+16.4%
|19,873
|25,140
|+26.5%
|Other countries
|4,532
|4,895
|+8.0%
|3,191
|4,185
|+31.2%
|4,126
|4,962
|+20.3%
|3,481
|7,314
|+110.1%
|Group total
|160,263
|159,393
|-0.5%
|124,405
|121,137
|-2.6%
|163,923
|155,844
|-4.9%
|168,949
|167,838
|-0.7%
|in thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|2017
|2018
|Var. 18/17
|Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
|81,016
|76,575
|-5.5%
|74,567
|69,997
|-6.1%
|74,350
|66,493
|-10.6%
|80,661
|74,178
|-8.0%
|OTC Specialties
|78,968
|82,506
|+4.5%
|49,391
|50,791
|+2.8%
|89,342
|89,097
|-0.3%
|87,851
|93,183
|+6.1%
|Other
|279
|312
|+11.8%
|447
|349
|-21.9%
|231
|254
|+10.0%
|437
|477
|+9.2%
|Group total
|160,263
|159,393
|-0.5%
|124,405
|121,137
|-2.6%
|163,923
|155,844
|-4.9%
|168,949
|167,838
|-0.7%
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FOURTH QUARTER
Confirming the trend observed at the end of September, sales revenue of the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 0.7 % (- 0.3 % at constant exchange rates). The decrease of sales in France, in Italy and in Spain is mitigated by a growth in the USA and in most other European countries, as well as in Tunisia and in Asia.
YEAR 2018
Annual sales revenue amounted €604,212 thousand, down 2.2% from 2017 (-0.8 % at constant exchange rates).
Given this evolution and in particular the impact of industrial investments, the operating income of 2018 will be down compared to 2017.
With regard to the litigation opposing our Belgium subsidiary UNDA to its former Italian distributor, the arbitration court rendered its ruling on December 18, 2018. This ruling may be subject to a motion of cancellation. The impact on 2018 result is not significant (-€171 thousand).
Our company carries on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.
Laboratoires BOIRON
Our next update: March 13, 2019, after the close of the stock market, publication of 2018 results.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56827-gb_activity_t4_2018.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free