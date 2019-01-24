sprite-preloader
WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 
24.01.2019
BOIRON: Activity in 2018

BOIRON: Activity in 2018

ACTIVITY IN 2018
(Unaudited data)

  • CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF DECEMBER 2018
in thousands of euros20172018Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
France378,487358,555-5.3%-5.3%
Europe (excluding France)155,151135,901-12.4%-10.3%
North America68,57288,400+28.9%+34.7%
Other countries15,33021,356+39.3%+44.4%
Group total617,540604,212-2.2%-0.8%

in thousands of euros20172018Variation at current exchange ratesVariation at constant exchange rates
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines310,594287,243-7.5%-7.3%
OTC Specialties305,552315,577+3.3%+5.7%
Other1 3941 392-0.1%+0.0%
Group total617,540604,212-2.2%-0.8%
  • QUARTERLY ACTIVITY IN 2018 (variation at current exchange rates)
in thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter4th quarter
20172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/17
France97,13491,982-5.3%79,32877,199-2.7%101,42394,227-7.1%100,60295,147-5.4%
Europe (excluding France)40,41832,899-18.6%27,42124,795-9.6%42,31937,970-10.3%44,99340,237-10.6%
North America18,17929,617+62.9%14,46514,958+3.4%16,05518,685+16.4%19,87325,140+26.5%
Other countries4,5324,895+8.0%3,1914,185+31.2%4,1264,962+20.3%3,4817,314+110.1%
Group total160,263159,393-0.5%124,405121,137-2.6%163,923155,844-4.9%168,949167,838-0.7%

in thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter4th quarter
20172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/1720172018Var. 18/17
Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines81,01676,575-5.5%74,56769,997-6.1%74,35066,493-10.6%80,66174,178-8.0%
OTC Specialties78,96882,506+4.5%49,39150,791+2.8%89,34289,097-0.3%87,85193,183+6.1%
Other279312+11.8%447349-21.9%231254+10.0%437477+9.2%
Group total160,263159,393-0.5%124,405121,137-2.6%163,923155,844-4.9%168,949167,838-0.7%

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FOURTH QUARTER

Confirming the trend observed at the end of September, sales revenue of the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 0.7 % (- 0.3 % at constant exchange rates). The decrease of sales in France, in Italy and in Spain is mitigated by a growth in the USA and in most other European countries, as well as in Tunisia and in Asia.

YEAR 2018

Annual sales revenue amounted €604,212 thousand, down 2.2% from 2017 (-0.8 % at constant exchange rates).
Given this evolution and in particular the impact of industrial investments, the operating income of 2018 will be down compared to 2017.
With regard to the litigation opposing our Belgium subsidiary UNDA to its former Italian distributor, the arbitration court rendered its ruling on December 18, 2018. This ruling may be subject to a motion of cancellation. The impact on 2018 result is not significant (-€171 thousand).

Our company carries on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update: March 13, 2019, after the close of the stock market, publication of 2018 results.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

