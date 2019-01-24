BOIRON: Activity in 2018

ACTIVITY IN 2018

(Unaudited data)

CUMULATIVE ACTIVITY AS OF THE END OF DECEMBER 2018

in thousands of euros 2017 2018 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates France 378,487 358,555 -5.3% -5.3% Europe (excluding France) 155,151 135,901 -12.4% -10.3% North America 68,572 88,400 +28.9% +34.7% Other countries 15,330 21,356 +39.3% +44.4% Group total 617,540 604,212 -2.2% -0.8%

in thousands of euros 2017 2018 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 310,594 287,243 -7.5% -7.3% OTC Specialties 305,552 315,577 +3.3% +5.7% Other 1 394 1 392 -0.1% +0.0% Group total 617,540 604,212 -2.2% -0.8%

QUARTERLY ACTIVITY IN 2018 (variation at current exchange rates)

in thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 France 97,134 91,982 -5.3% 79,328 77,199 -2.7% 101,423 94,227 -7.1% 100,602 95,147 -5.4% Europe (excluding France) 40,418 32,899 -18.6% 27,421 24,795 -9.6% 42,319 37,970 -10.3% 44,993 40,237 -10.6% North America 18,179 29,617 +62.9% 14,465 14,958 +3.4% 16,055 18,685 +16.4% 19,873 25,140 +26.5% Other countries 4,532 4,895 +8.0% 3,191 4,185 +31.2% 4,126 4,962 +20.3% 3,481 7,314 +110.1% Group total 160,263 159,393 -0.5% 124,405 121,137 -2.6% 163,923 155,844 -4.9% 168,949 167,838 -0.7%

in thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 2017 2018 Var. 18/17 Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 81,016 76,575 -5.5% 74,567 69,997 -6.1% 74,350 66,493 -10.6% 80,661 74,178 -8.0% OTC Specialties 78,968 82,506 +4.5% 49,391 50,791 +2.8% 89,342 89,097 -0.3% 87,851 93,183 +6.1% Other 279 312 +11.8% 447 349 -21.9% 231 254 +10.0% 437 477 +9.2% Group total 160,263 159,393 -0.5% 124,405 121,137 -2.6% 163,923 155,844 -4.9% 168,949 167,838 -0.7%

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FOURTH QUARTER

Confirming the trend observed at the end of September, sales revenue of the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 0.7 % (- 0.3 % at constant exchange rates). The decrease of sales in France, in Italy and in Spain is mitigated by a growth in the USA and in most other European countries, as well as in Tunisia and in Asia.

YEAR 2018

Annual sales revenue amounted €604,212 thousand, down 2.2% from 2017 (-0.8 % at constant exchange rates).

Given this evolution and in particular the impact of industrial investments, the operating income of 2018 will be down compared to 2017.

With regard to the litigation opposing our Belgium subsidiary UNDA to its former Italian distributor, the arbitration court rendered its ruling on December 18, 2018. This ruling may be subject to a motion of cancellation. The impact on 2018 result is not significant (-€171 thousand).

Our company carries on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update: March 13, 2019, after the close of the stock market, publication of 2018 results.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56827-gb_activity_t4_2018.pdf