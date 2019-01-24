The "Success Case Study: Lucozade Sport FitWater Enhancing functional drink appeal outside sport participation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With functional drinks continuing to gain momentum among health- and wellness-focused consumers, opportunities have emerged to marry that functionality with the simplicity and naturalness of water, while targeting a wider range of occasions such as sports nutrition and hydration.

In 2017, leading British sports drink brand Lucozade expanded its range beyond its typical products into bottled water for the first time. FitWater contain four key electrolytes: magnesium, calcium, sodium, and chloride. It quickly rose to second place in the functional water category in the UK.

FitWater has successfully appealed to a wider range of consumers who may have a "fitness-inspired lifestyle" or more active interest in wellness. It has taken sports nutrition concepts into everyday behaviors. The product offers functionality for exercise but also daily hydration and wellness needs.

When combined with claims such as "zero sugar," "zero calorie," and "free-from" (e.g. "gluten-free"), functional product appeal can be widened beyond sports participation and can embrace facets that are on-trend in a wider food and soft drink market sense.

