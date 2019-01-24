Storage Switzerland, an IT analyst firm focused on the storage, cloud and virtualization marketplaces, today announced that it has hired Krista Macomber as its latest analyst and consultant. As Senior Analyst, Macomber will be responsible for helping Storage Switzerland clients assess their technology needs from knowledge gained through product testing, real-world implementations, and interactions with users and suppliers.

Macomber comes to Storage Switzerland from TechTarget, where she served as Director of Market Intelligence, providing analysis and insights pertaining to key trends impacting today's technology marketplace. Prior to TechTarget, she served in a variety of analyst positions at Technology Business Research, culminating as the senior analyst and subject matter expert for TBR's $1.4 million annual IT infrastructure practice. Macomber earned a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.

"I look forward to joining Storage Switzerland complete with new challenges and new opportunities to really find solutions in the marketplace that make a difference in the daily lives of those on the IT frontlines," said Macomber. "I think one of the key attributes to Storage Switzerland is the unbiased look at what vendors bring to the table and how those solutions translate from their data sheets to actual implementation. I believe my abilities are a good fit for such an environment and look forward to making a difference with our clients."

"Krista's knowledge of market development and customer purchasing trends makes her ideally suited to helping Storage Switzerland clients assess and meet their pressing technology needs," said George Crump, President and Founder of Storage Switzerland. "She is a proven and capable technology analyst and I look forward to her insight helping convey how properly vetted solutions can play a key role in solving the most pressing issues facing organizations today."

About Storage Switzerland

Since 1815, through WWI and WWII, and into the twenty first century: Switzerland has successfully earned a reputation of neutrality. Though we are not Swiss, our company truly values neutrality. Storage Switzerland does business with many different technology vendors, integrators, and customers. It is our mission to broadcast and express our findings to IT professionals in a respectful, factual, neutral manner.

Because we are not compensated by one specific company, we are able to relay information to our readers and potential customers in a clear and honest analysis. Once a technological concept or particular product has successfully completed our examination process, Storage Switzerland will educate IT Professionals on it through our articles, public events, and product reviews. For more information about our company, visit https://www.storageswiss.com.

