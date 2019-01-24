Regulatory News:

IFF-LMR, a subsidiary of International Flavors Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) gained FairWild certification for Peru Balsam from El Salvador, an ingredient used in perfumery. The certification recognizes the Company's commitment to conserving natural resources, sustainable harvesting processes and fair working conditions. Once the harvest is complete, this will be the first FairWild-certified flavor or fragrance ingredient to be commercially available globally.

Established in 2008, the FairWild Foundation promotes the sustainable use of wild-collected ingredients, with a fair deal for those involved throughout the supply chain. FairWild Standards ensure the continued use and long-term survival of wild species and populations in their habitats, while respecting traditions and cultures, and supporting the livelihoods of stakeholders.

Bertrand de Preville, General Manager, IFF-LMR said, "Gaining FairWild certification for Peru Balsam underscores our commitment to responsibly sourcing ingredients, conserving natural resources and improving the livelihoods of farming communities." Mr. de Preville continued, "I am proud to say that IFF-LMR offers a portfolio of sustainable fragrance ingredients that satisfy our customers' needs and reduce our environmental footprint."

In addition to achieving FairWild certification for wild-collected Peru Balsam, the Company has seven For Life certified supply chains for natural ingredients; Rose harvested in Turkey, Vetiver from Haiti, Geranium Oil from Egypt, Patchouli and Ylang Ylang from Madagascar, Patchouli from Indonesia, Citronella from Togo, and in France, Orris and Blackcurrant Bud. IFF-LMR's operational facilities in Grasse and Aumont-Aubrac are also For Life certified.

For more information on sustainability at IFF, visit iff.com/sustain.

About IFF-LMR

IFF-LMR began in 1984 as Laboratoire Monique Remy (LMR) in Grasse, France, the historic cradle of perfumery. Launched with a passion to use the best natural flowers, plants, spices and resins to create the highest quality natural essential oils, concretes, and absolutes for perfumery, the company was acquired by IFF in 2000. Since its founding, IFF-LMR has delivered some of the finest natural ingredients in the industry. More information on IFF-LMR and their products, as well as their fragrance product compendium, can be seen on their website.

Meet IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.

