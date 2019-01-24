Glooko now boasts 9,000 clinical locations and 2.2M patients on its platform

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, had a successful 2018 fueled by strong growth in health system customers, international expansion, and new partnerships. The recent success creates a strong foundation for continued momentum in 2019. During 2018, Glooko added over two thousand health systems and clinic locations across 23 countries, and achieved near 100% specialty clinic penetration in Sweden and England.

Health systems use Glooko's award winning diabetes data management solution to provide both in-clinic and remote patient support; Glooko now has over 2.2M patients on its platform. Recent studies have demonstrated that Glooko use can drive better outcomes such as improving average blood glucose and lowering the risk for hyperglycemia1

Said Dr. Luigi Meneghini, Executive Director of Parkland Health Hospital System Global Diabetes Program, "We implemented the Glooko platform to streamline downloading data from monitoring devices in the Diabetes Foot Wound Clinic at Parkland, and importantly, to have that information easily available to providers and other healthcare professionals. We have improved our workflows around the use of patient self-monitored blood glucose (SMBG) data, reduced the need for paper logbooks and enhanced the safeguard of that data. Our providers appreciate the standard interface, data reports and analyses and the ability to share this information with patients during their visit. This is a tool that facilitates the use of SMBG data for the management of hyperglycemia at the point of care and increases the value of that data."

Glooko continues to add blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors, and other diabetes and health devices to its platform, and in 2018, has entered into partnerships with close to a dozen additional medical device and pharmaceutical companies to support their products. Glooko now syncs data with over 190 devices globally, including the Omnipod Dash, Dexcom G6, and new innovations such as smart insulin pens, implantable sensors, and patch pumps once they are commercially available. Glooko has also expanded strategic relationships with partners such as Novo Nordisk and Insulet to support new product innovations and expand access to Glooko in new geographies. With over 12 billion data points, the Glooko database is one of the largest in the diabetes industry and generates powerful insights to help providers and people with diabetes make treatment decisions.

"I'm extremely proud of the success we've achieved in 2018, and look forward to accelerating our growth this year," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "We continue to invest in our capabilities to provide diabetes insights and decision support to providers and people with diabetes and are excited to introduce enhanced offerings that aim to improve care and lower costs."

Digital Diabetes Management Application Improves Glycemic Outcomes in People With Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes, Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005791/en/

Contacts:

Jennivine Lee Simon

jenni@glooko.com