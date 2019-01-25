North Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the revocation of the cease trade orders (the "CTOs") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") on May 5, 2016 and by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 16, 2016 following the Company's application for a revocation of the CTOs and the ASC having completed a review of FEC's continuous disclosure filings.

