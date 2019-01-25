Creative spaces online marketplace adds more top talent to leadership team.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. ("Spacefy" or the "Company") (CSE: SPFY), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, announced today that current board member and co-founder Michael Bradley has been appointed Chairman of Spacefy's Board of Directors, effective January 21st, 2019.

Bradley has an extensive business background, having held various leadership positions with both public and private technology companies. Currently, Bradley serves as Chief Marketing Officer and Director at FutureVault, an intelligent information management company he co-founded in 2014. Bradley is also a partner at SB2 Group, a technology incubator that he co-founded in 2014 with G Scott Paterson and Brad Rosenberg. From 2008 to 2014, Bradley served as Senior Vice President, Marketing with NeuLion Inc. (and its group of companies), an internet video streaming technology business that was acquired in 2018 by Endeavour, after having been publicly traded on the TSX.

Bradley succeeds investor and capital markets expert Brad Scharfe of the Scharfe Investment Group of Companies, who has chaired Spacefy's board since May 2015.

"I'm thrilled to be named the Chairman of the Board for Spacefy Inc. and I look forward to our next phase of growth and operational excellence," said Bradley. "Brad Scharfe has been an amazing Chairman and a great champion for Spacefy. He has been instrumental in helping Spacefy stickhandle our way through the early phases of the company, and through our initial public offering."

For his part, Scharfe is enthusiastic about Bradley succeeding him as Spacefy's new Chairman. "I've known Michael for a long time and have really enjoyed working closely with him on Spacefy's Board," said Scharfe, "And when I think about Spacefy's business priorities for 2019 and beyond, I think he's the right choice to lead the Board of Directors through the next phase of the company."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

