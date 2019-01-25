16th Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets Spotlights on Rising Phenol Demand and Acetone Surplus

Growing phenol demand, increasing capacities, acetone oversupplies along with antidumping investigations, US-China trade tensions take centre stage at CMT's 16th Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets on 7-8 March 2019, in Shanghai.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading phenol and acetone producers are convening in Shanghai for the annual phenol and acetone summit. Among them is world's largest phenol and acetone producer - Ineos Phenol. Mrs. Lynn Calder, Business Director at the company delivers a keynote address on 'Growing the Phenol/Acetone Business' sharing Ineos' future directions and project status.

In view of rising demand for phenol and excess of acetone into 2019, a timely Panel Discussion on 'Acetone Length vs Phenol Strength - Meeting Phenol Demand while Managing Acetone Surplus' brings together leading panelist comprising of Mr. Ding Wanlin, Commercial Director, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co (CSPC); Mr. Carlos Diaz Castro, VP - Sales & Marketing Phenol Chain Business Unit, Cepsa and Mr. Harvey Kuo Chien Lin, GM, Marketing & Sales Division, Chang Chun Chemical (Jiangsu) sharing their views on the subject matter.

Organizer, Centre for Management Technology (CMT) has put together interesting presentations with top notch speakers, providing insights on:

The Polycarbonate Market - Covestro

BPA & Epoxy Resins Market Trends - Bluestar Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Material

MMA Market Trends and the Demand for Acetone - Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical

Propylene & Benzene Market Outlook & Trade Flow - Nexant Asia

Regional Phenolic Resins Market Outlook - Shandong Shengquan New Materials Co

Diphenol - New Emerging Applications & Project Update - Camlin Fine Sciences

Phenol market & trade outlook in India - SI Group-India

- Global Cumene Market Outlook is shared - Cepsa Quimica

The summit also looks into the 'Global Economic Outlook' particularly ongoing US-China trade tensions and the implication on Asian economies in a session by CIB Economic Research and Consulting.

Corporate Sponsor - EPC Engineering & Technologies presents an update on polycarbonate technology while Associate Sponsor KBR shares a session on 'Advancement in Proprietary Technologies and Process Design for the Phenolic Chain Industry' at the summit.

