All patients in the phase 2 trial with GKT831 in PBC have completed a 12-week treatment and approximately 75% have completed the full 24-week treatment period

No dropouts or treatment interruptions due to pruritus have been reported to date

Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris Brussels: FR0011790542 GKTX) a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, today announced that its Board of Directors is implementing a 10-for-1 reverse stock split of Genkyotex's common shares, as approved by Genkyotex' shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 24, 2019. The reverse stock split operations will begin as from February 27, 2019 in accordance with the terms of the reverse stock split notice to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on February 11, 2019.

This technical adjustment is purely arithmetical and has no impact on the value of Genkyotex shares held by the shareholders.

"I would like to thank our shareholders who have shown once again their support for Genkyotex with the approval of this reverse stock split," said Elias Papatheodorou, Chief Executive Officer of Genkyotex. "We believe that the reverse stock split is a critical step in our larger strategic initiative to increase global visibility for Genkyotex. We continue to be involved in a number of activities to increase the exposure of Genkyotex to the international markets.

The Company also confirms that the final results of the ongoing Phase II trial with GKT831 in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) will be published in the spring of 2019. To date, all patients have completed at least 12 weeks of treatment while 82 of the 111 randomized patients have already completed the full 24-week treatment period. Importantly, there have been no treatment interruptions or premature patient dropouts due to pruritus. It is anticipated that the last patients will complete the 24-week treatment period by mid-March.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.

Genkyotex's platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Its second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, currently undergoing preclinical testing.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.

For further information, please go towww.genkyotex.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the development of Genkyotex's products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex's products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects Genkyotex's capacity to commercialize the products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those described in the registration document (document de reference) registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 27 April 2018 under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005718/en/

Contacts:

INVESTORS

NewCap

Dušan Orešanský, Tristan Roquet Montégon and Emmanuel Huynh

+33 1 44 71 94 92

genkyotex@newcap.eu



MEDIA

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau, Arthur Rouillé

+33 1 44 71 00 15

genkyotex@newcap.eu



US

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

+1-212-915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com