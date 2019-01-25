Elekta to Showcase Precision Radiation Medicine for Treating Cancer at Arab Health Exhibition and Congress

Elekta's cutting-edge hardware and software innovations are transforming cancer therapy and ushering radiation therapy into the age of personalized precision medicine

DUBAI, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --At the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, 28-31 January in Dubai, Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) will highlight how the company is collaborating with hospitals and clinicians in the Middle East and Africa to build better cancer programs for their patients. At booth S1A30, Elekta will showcase the company's innovative technologies for delivering precision radiation medicine, including Elekta Unity MR-linac and MOSAIQ Plaza.

According to the Health Department of Abu Dhabi, approximately 4,500 new cases of cancer are reported every year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nevertheless, the country aims to reduce fatalities by 18 percent by 2021, in part through the use of radiation therapy.

"We believe that clinicians and patients in the UAE and around the world should have access to life-saving, world-class cancer care," said Habib Nehme, Vice President, Middle East and Africa, Elekta. "Elekta's strategy is to be the partner of choice for delivering cancer treatment solutions and helping clinicians improve the five-year survival rates in the Middle East and Africa through our advanced technologies, including expert services, education and financing. We have currently partnered with several centers of excellence in the region, collaborating on transferring knowledge and building local competencies that have the potential to improve patient care and outcomes."

Habib adds: "Elekta is increasing its footprint and installed base throughout the Middle East and Africa, with more than 270 linear accelerators in clinical use, including 24 Leksell Gamma Knife radiosurgery systems and hundreds of brachytherapy systems. We are also proud to announce we have recently signed an order for Elekta Unity in Bahrain as well as a contract to deliver an Elekta Unity system to Algeria. We are dedicated to providing a "one-stop-shop" for cancer and brain disorder solutions to private and public-sector institutions.

Arab Health attendees are invited to visit the Elekta booth to learn how Elekta is making radiation medicine more accessible, precise and personalized by improving tumor targeting while protecting the patient. Some of our newest cancer care technologies include:

MOSAIQ Plaza, Elekta's newest software solution offering for streamlining and simplifying the delivery of complex precision radiation medicine treatment regimens.

Elekta's suite of cutting-edge radiation delivery systems, which are designed to enable complex precision radiation medicine regimens tailored to each patient's needs:

Elekta Unity, the first high field magnetic resonance radiation therapy system, which allows clinicians to see and track difficult-to-visualize soft tissue anatomies during radiation dosing.

Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, the clear choice for intracranial radiosurgery, offers HD motion management and stereotactic CBCT imaging, allowing for precision radiosurgery with online dose adaptation.

Versa HD, a HDRS (High definition dynamic radiosurgery) platform that offers precision and speed to deliver SRS and SBRT treatments throughout the body in standard treatment time slots.

Elekta brachytherapy solutions, including Venezia, a gynecologic brachytherapy applicator designed to treat advanced cervical cancer.

IBM Watson for Oncology AI, a powerful tool that augments clinicians' expertise with evidence-based decision support and provides patients with data-driven care regardless of where they are treated.

*Elekta Unity has CE-mark and 510(k) clearance but is not commercially available in all markets.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

