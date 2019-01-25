Apollo Hospitals Opens South East Asia's First Proton Therapy Centre for Cancer

CHENNAI, India, January 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (BSE: 508869) (NSE: APOLLOHOSP), India's first multi-speciality chain of hospitals, today opened the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), giving cancer patients access to a specialised form of radiotherapy that is extremely precise in destroying cancer cells. The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre was inaugurated in Chennai by the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813499/Apollo_Hospitals_APCC.jpg )



Opening a new frontier in cancer care, the 150-bed APCC is an integrated cancer hospital in Chennai providing world-class 360o comprehensive cancer care and offers the most advanced site/organ-specific personalized treatment procedures. The APCC will offer patients advanced multi-room proton therapy with cutting-edge pencil-beam scanning technology that provides the highest degree of precision.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu said, "Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and is a major cause of mortality in India. My heartiest congratulations to Dr. Prathap C. Reddy and the Apollo Hospitals group on the launch of the first Proton Cancer therapy centre that will serve patients not just in India, but also our neighbours in South East Asia. This pioneering treatment also marks a new milestone in the medical journey of our country."

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, "The launch of the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre puts India on the global map for the best and latest in cancer treatment and will give new hope to cancer patients not just in India, but across South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. It is with a sense of pride that we dedicate the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre to the health of the nation!"

Apollo Hospitals:

It was in 1983 that Dr. Prathap Reddy made a pioneering endeavor by launching India's first corporate hospital - Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Over the years, Apollo Hospitals has established itself as home to the largest cardiac practice in India with over 160,000 cardiac surgeries. Apollo Hospitals is also the world's largest private cancer care provider and runs the world's leading solid organ transplant program. As Asia's largest and most trusted healthcare group, its presence includes over 10,000 beds across 71 Hospitals, 3000 Pharmacies, over 90 Primary Care and Diagnostic Clinics, 110 plus Telemedicine Centres.

Apollo Hospitals

http://www.apollohospitals.com / https://www.apolloprotoncentre.com/

