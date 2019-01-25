sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,90 Euro		+0,08
+0,30 %
WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,002
27,602
08:27
26,89
27,54
08:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD26,90+0,30 %