25.01.2019 | 08:19
Meikles Ld - Amended Scrip Dividend Timetable

PR Newswire

London, January 25

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS- AMENDED SCRIP DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

The Directors of Meikles Limited would like to advise that the Scrip Dividend timetable has been amended to allow time to shareholders who could not follow their rights due to the business interruption experienced last week. Please note that all the other material information remains the same, save for the timetable:

REVISED TIMETABLE

  • Latest Time and Date of Receipt of Forms of Election
4:00pm, 1 February 2019
  • Share Certificate and Dividend Warrants Mail on or about
8 February 2019
  • First Day of Dealing in New Shares
8 February 2019

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Company Secretary

T Mpofu

25 January 2019


