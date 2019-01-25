Meikles Ld - Amended Scrip Dividend Timetable
PR Newswire
London, January 25
MEIKLES LIMITED
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS- AMENDED SCRIP DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
The Directors of Meikles Limited would like to advise that the Scrip Dividend timetable has been amended to allow time to shareholders who could not follow their rights due to the business interruption experienced last week. Please note that all the other material information remains the same, save for the timetable:
REVISED TIMETABLE
|4:00pm, 1 February 2019
|8 February 2019
|8 February 2019
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Company Secretary
T Mpofu
25 January 2019