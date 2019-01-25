Milamber Ventures Plc - NEX Adviser Status

25 January 2019

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

NEX Advisor Status

Milamber Ventures plc ("Milamber") is currently in discussions with a number of NEX Advisors to find a replacement Corporate Advisor as First Sentinel Corporate Finance ("First Sentinel") has notified Milamber that it has resigned and will no longer be providing it with NEX Advisory or broking services after a grace period to allow an effective handover to a new Corporate Adviser.

