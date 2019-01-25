sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Milamber Ventures Plc - NEX Adviser Status

PR Newswire

London, January 25

25 January 2019

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

NEX Advisor Status

Milamber Ventures plc ("Milamber") is currently in discussions with a number of NEX Advisors to find a replacement Corporate Advisor as First Sentinel Corporate Finance ("First Sentinel") has notified Milamber that it has resigned and will no longer be providing it with NEX Advisory or broking services after a grace period to allow an effective handover to a new Corporate Adviser.

-ends-

ENQUIRIES:

Milamber Ventures Plc

Andy Hasoon

T: 07768 875 681

E: andy.hasoon@milamber.co.uk

www.milamber.co.uk

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

T: 020 7469 0930

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

T: 07795 168 157

E: ctw@leanderPR.com


