CellaVision AB presents the year-end bulletin for 2018 on February 7 at 11:00 CET

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, UAE, Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, India and Thailand. In 2017 sales were SEK 309 million and the company's growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list.

