Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) NAV Update and Dividend Declaration 25-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 January 2018 NAV Update and Dividend Declaration for the three months to 31 December 2018 AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) ("the Company"), which, as at 25 January 2019, directly owns a diversified portfolio of 35 regional UK commercial property assets, announces its unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") and interim dividend for the three month period ended 31 December 2018. Highlights · At 31 December 2018, the fair value independent valuation of the property portfolio was GBP192.66 million (30 September 2018: GBP193.53 million), following the sale of Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, during the quarter. On a like-for-like basis the valuation of the property portfolio increased by GBP1.03 million (0.53%) over the quarter (30 September 2018: GBP2.48 million and 1.30%). · NAV of GBP152.12 million or 100.37 pence per share (30 September 2018: GBP151.65 million or 100.06 pence per share). · EPRA earnings per share ("EPRA EPS") for the quarter of 1.98 pence per share (30 September 2018: 2.06 pence per share). · The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the three months ended 31 December 2018. · NAV total return of 2.31% for the three months ended 31 December 2018. · The Company remains conservatively geared with a gross loan to value ratio of 25.95% (30 September 2018: 25.84%). · At 31 December 2018, the Company held GBP8.91 million cash for investment, which we expect to invest in an attractive and high-yielding industrial asset in the coming months. · Portfolio and asset management activity during the period included: · The renewal of the lease at Mangham Road, Rotherham, for a term of ten years at a rent of GBP275,000 per annum, representing an increase in rent of 20%. · The letting of Unit 3, Above Bar Street, Southampton, for a ten year term at a rent of GBP135,000 per annum. · The sale of Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million. · A regear of the lease at London East Leisure Park, Dagenham, with McDonalds Restaurants Ltd for a 15 year term at a rent of GBP75,000 per annum in years 1 to 3, increasing to GBP90,000 thereafter. Alex Short, Portfolio Manager, AEW UK REIT, commented: "Despite an uncertain political outlook, property performance generated from the Company's portfolio continues to be strong, highlighting the expertise of the Manager in selecting assets that will deliver sustainably strong returns under a range of economic outlooks. We are pleased to start the New Year with both a valuation uplift and stable EPRA earnings for the quarter, which demonstrates the ongoing resilience of our strategy. The like-for-like valuation uplift for the quarter of GBP1.03 million (0.53%) is detailed as follows by sector: Sector Valuation 31 Dec Valuation Valuation 18 movement for the movement for the quarter quarter GBP million GBP million % Industrial 87.23 2.35 2.77 Other 30.33 0.38 1.25 Office 43.20 (0.20) (0.46) Retail 31.90 (1.50) (4.49) Total 192.66 1.03 0.53 Whilst there continue to be concerns around the retail sector, we are pleased the Company's exposure has fallen during the quarter from 18.24% to 16.56% of the portfolio valuation. This is partly as a result of the disposal of Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for GBP1.80 million and partly as a result of the valuation losses shown above. Although the Company's remaining retail assets have seen a fall in valuation due to negative sentiment towards the sector, they are generally located in town and city centres with large catchment populations and in many cases are supported by strong alternative use values and asset management options, limiting the downside risk. We firmly believe that, given the Company's light exposure to retail property and lack of exposure altogether to the Central London Office Market where Brexit related demand concerns may be building, the Company is well positioned to weather challenges in the wider economy and to take advantage of opportunities in the market. Following on from recent quarters' asset management successes, this quarter saw further letting success with a 10 year lease renewal being signed with Hydro Components UK Ltd on an 80,000 sq ft industrial unit in Rotherham, which crystallised a 20% uplift in the level of passing rent. In addition, a new letting was completed with Footasylum on Above Bar Street in Southampton, which highlighted that well located retail property is still able to attract tenant demand and, as such, vacancy across the portfolio remains low at 3.08%. Despite this low level of vacancy, we still expect to see significant value add opportunity from the portfolio in coming quarters as other asset management transactions that are currently being negotiated start to reach fruition. Other activity during the quarter included the sale of the Stoneferry Retail Park in Hull to an owner occupier which further reduced the portfolio's exposure to the retail sector. The sale of the asset in Hull, along with the use of our debt facility up to an LTV of 25.95%, provides us with further capital to invest and as such, we are currently undertaking detailed due diligence on a new industrial asset which we hope to be able to announce imminently. As shown by this potential acquisition, the Company's investment pipeline continues to look strong with a variety of opportunities that could be accretive to our earnings." Net Asset Value The Company's unaudited NAV as at 31 December 2018 was GBP152.12 million, or 100.37 pence per share. This reflects an increase of 0.31% compared with the NAV as at 30 September 2018. The Company's NAV total return, which includes the interim dividend for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 of 2.00 pence per share, is 2.31% for the three month period ended 31 December 2018. As at 31 December 2018, the Company owned investment properties with a fair value of GBP192.66 million. Pence per share GBP million NAV at 1 October 2018 100.06 151.65 Loss on disposal of investment (0.20) (0.30) properties Capital expenditure (0.13) (0.21) Valuation change in property 0.75 1.14 portfolio Valuation change in derivatives (0.09) (0.14) Income earned for the period 2.90 4.40 Expenses and net finance costs for (0.92) (1.39) the period Interim dividend paid (2.00) (3.03) NAV at 31 December 2018 100.37 152.12 The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation as at 31 December 2018 and income for the period, but does not include a provision for the interim dividend for the three month period to 31 December 2018. Dividend The Company today announces an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per share for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018. The dividend payment will be made on 28 February 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 8 February 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 7 February 2019. The dividend of 2.00 pence per share will be designated 2.00 pence per share as an interim property income distribution ("PID"). The EPRA EPS for the three month period to 31 December 2018 was 1.98 pence (30 September 2018: 2.06 pence). The fall in EPRA earnings is largely as a result of one-off charges on void units, equating to 0.07 pence per share. The Company had GBP8.91 million cash for investment as at 31 December 2018, which will provide the opportunity to increase earnings through re-investment into high yielding assets. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the level of the Company's net income and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. Based on current market conditions, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pence per share in respect of the financial period ending 31 March 2019. Investors should note that this target is for illustrative purposes only, based on current market conditions and is not intended to be, and should not be taken as, a profit forecast or estimate. Actual returns cannot be predicted and may differ materially from this illustrative figure. There can be no assurance that the target will be met or that any dividend or total return will be achieved. Financing Equity The Company's issued share capital consists of 151,558,251 Ordinary Shares and there was no movement during the quarter. Debt

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2019 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)