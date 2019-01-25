As from January 28, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 13, 2019. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CHRO TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012194454 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 168034 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from January 28, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CHRO BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012194462 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 168035 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission vxl 08 503 00 050.