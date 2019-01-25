Cantargia: First Patient Treated With Antibody CAN04 in the Phase IIa Part of CANFOUR Trial

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Cantargia AB (publ) today announce that the first patient in the phase IIa part of the CANFOUR clinical trial has received CAN04 (nidanilimab) treatment in accordance with the clinical protocol. The CANFOUR trial investigates the antibody CAN04 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 is targeted against interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) and is studied both as single agent therapy as well as in combination with standard first line chemotherapy in NSCLC and pancreatic cancer, respectively.

Cantargia is developing the antibody CAN04 for treatment of cancer. CAN04 is investigated in the CANFOUR phase I/IIa clinical trial. CAN04 is directed against IL1RAP which is found on tumor cells from a large number of cancer forms and the CANFOUR trial is primarily focused on treatment of NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. IL1RAP is also found on inflammatory immune cells contributing to the cancer progression. Positive phase I interim data in heavily pretreated patients was presented in October 2018 at ESMO, showing good safety, effects on relevant biomarkers and stable disease in 38 % of patients. The recommended phase IIa dose of 10 mg/kg has been established during the phase I part of the trial.

The first infusion of CAN04 in the phase IIa part of the clinical trial has now been administrated to a patient in accordance with the clinical protocol. The trial is performed in western Europe and is planned to expand from the 5 current clinical centers to approximately 20 sites in 7 countries. Screening of patients is ongoing with the goal to recruit approximately 20 patients for monotherapy treatment and 30 patients in each combination cohort. More information about the trial can be obtained at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

"We are very pleased to have started the treatment of patients in a phase IIa part of the ongoing development of CAN04. This represents a major milestone for Cantargia and a step forward in our efforts to develop new efficacious treatments for patients with cancer" said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

