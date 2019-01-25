Austin Bodd Debuts Its Ready-to-wear Collection of Innovative Athleisure Streetwear AW19

"It all began with a random text…."

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2019Fashion and Lifestyle Brand Austin Bodd, will debut its Ready-to-wear Athleisure Signature AW19 Collection in London.

The AW19 collection is inspired by one's willingness to take risks - suppressing mundanity. Austin Bodd challenges the status quo by shattering the infinite idealism of "the norm" through their eclectic insight on fashion and design. The desire to change the status quo stemmed from an intuitive and instructive message from a bold force.



The brand prides itself in delivering luxury clothing with great attention to detail. The creative force behind the brand is its inspiration of beauty, uniqueness, and confidence. Austin Bodd empowers those who dare to be inspired. The brand brings Hype which makes it infectious to anyone who wears their clothing.

The symbolism of Austin Bodd is its bold label. What started some years ago as a single thought has morphed into a mission to revolutionise how clothes are made, branded and delivered. This mission was created by two brothers bearing the hallmark of innovation, relentlessness and valour.

In 2018, after years of critical study of the fashion industry, Austin Bodd begin to take form and find its niche as a luxury athleisure-streetwear brand that is also gender-neutral. It all began with a text which one of the brothers received from their mum saying, "That business idea which you have been thinking about, start it."

Austin Bodd debuts with its signature AW19 collection at the Pure Show in London. The collection consists of a ready to wear range and men's essentials. Our brand empowers all genders aiming and aspiring for greater things in life.