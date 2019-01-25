The investment will be made into a larger equity fund which seeks to develop 533 MW in the market, which currently has the lowest rate of access to electricity in the world. Even small capacity additions can bring economic impacts to many people.The African Development Bank Group has approved equity investment of up to $25 million for the ARCH Africa Renewable Power Fund (ARPF). The private equity fund claims an investment volume of $250 million for renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the development bank, the fund will provide equity for the development of 10-15 renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...