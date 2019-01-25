ICIS Publishes Global Chemical Outlooks 2019

LONDON, January 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS, the world's largest petrochemical market information provider, has published its 2019 Global Chemical Outlooks. This series of in-depth, analytical stories has been compiled by experts across the globe to provide a comprehensive understanding of the sector, as well as the potential challenges and opportunities for key chemical markets.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813330/ICIS_Infographic.jpg )



Download the Global Outlook 2019 for a deeper view of the current state of play and a detailed overview of the recent key trends.

The outlooks cover key regions including America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, providing insight on over 60 commodity markets, including:

Acids

Aromatics

Base Oils

Intermediates

Fertilizers

Olefins

Plastics/ Polymers

and more.

As uncertainty continues to shake the petrochemical industry, coupled with the aftermath of 2018 political news and events, understanding the current market is key to making better informed business decisions.

Download the Global Chemical Outlooks from ICIS to find out more.

About ICIS

ICIS is the world's largest petrochemical market information provider, with divisions spanning energy and fertilizers. Our aim is to give companies in global commodities markets a competitive advantage by delivering valuable information and analytics tools, which enable our customers to identify and react to opportunities in markets which are constantly evolving. We have more than 30 years' experience of providing pricing intelligence and news, forecast data, market analytics and independent consulting to buyers, sellers and analysts.

With a global staff of more than 600, ICIS has employees based in London, Houston, New York, Singapore, Dubai, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Mumbai, Tokyo, Karlsruhe, and Milan. ICIS' team of journalists is engaged in reporting market prices and news, and ICIS is fully committed to upholding the highest journalistic principles of verification, corroboration and authentication. ICIS has a compliance framework that along with its methodologies and business processes adheres to the requirements of the IOSCO PRA Principles.

ICIS is a division of Reed Business Information, part of RELX Group.

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information provides information, analytics and data to business professionals worldwide. Our strong global products and services hold market-leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors, including banking, petrochemicals and aviation, where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries.

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs about 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £32.2bn, €37bn, $42bn.

For further information, please contact:

Graeme Paterson

Global News Editor

+44-20-8652-3335

Graeme.Paterson@icis.com

