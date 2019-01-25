Mr Green the big Winner at the EGR Nordics Awards 2019

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- MRG's iGaming site Mr Green has once again been awarded for its achievements in Green Gaming and ability to create a superior gaming experience.

The yearly industry event EGR Nordics Awards took place Thursday evening. Mr Green was the big winner with prizes in three categories; Socially Responsible Operator of the Year, Mobile Operator of the Year and Affiliate Program of the Year.

We have met a fantastic response from our customers, says Jesper Kärrbrink, CEO Mr Green Ltd. We have seen record high growth in the number of new customers as well as returning customers. It proves that our customers like what we do. This year, we will continue to deliver on our strategy, focusing on increased automation based on our customers' individual preferences and risk behaviours.

Mr Green has worked intensely with Green Gaming or responsible gaming since its inception ten years ago. The award "Socially Responsible Operator of the Year" was therefore one of the most important categories at the event. Already in 2017 Mr Green introduced its Green Gaming tool to its casino customers.

Responsible gaming has been a key part of our business strategy since the foundation of our company and we are continuously investing in Green Gaming, says Jesper Kärrbrink, CEO Mr Green Ltd. By the use of gaming data, we increase our understanding of our customers and at the same time we gain better insights about their individual needs. In this way we can secure that every customer is offered relevant entertainment in a safe environment. This is a prerequisite for a sustainable business.

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG offers a superior experience in a Green Gaming environment. MRG was founded in 2007 and operates the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, 11.lv, Winning Room, Bertil, MamaMiaBingo, BingoSjov and BingoSlottet. The Group had a turnover of SEK 1,192.0 million in 2017 and has about 400 employees. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Sweden and the UK. MRG is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment under the name Mr Green & Co AB (ticker MRG). Read more at www.mrggroup.com.

