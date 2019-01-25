With electric three-wheelers operating in the nation's rural areas, it is hoped registering them will help encourage wider adoption.The government of Bangladesh has moved to legalize around 100,000 electric three-wheel vehicles currently operating on its rural roads. With such vehicles already often run with some solar power input - according to the head of the country's solar association - it is believed registering them will raise demand for renewable energy. The three-wheelers, imported from India and China, operate with only local authority approvals but the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...