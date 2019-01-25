sprite-preloader
40,50 Euro		+0,38
+0,95 %
WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
cPacket Networks: cPacket and Cisco Systems Provide Visibility for Next-Gen Virtualized Branch Offices

cPacket Adds Network Visibility Capabilities to Cisco ISRv Virtual Router on Cisco ENCS and NFVIS Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019, a leading provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and packet broker solutions, today announced an integrated visibility solution with Cisco Integrated Services Virtual Routerat Cisco Live, Barcelona, Spain on January 28th.

Cisco ENCS brings Cisco compute and routing technologies together optimized for the enterprise branch offices running Network Functions Virtualization.

About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today's biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Whether you need greater network visibility for security tools or performance monitoring tools, our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, with lower costs, and a faster ROI.

Based in Silicon Valley, CA, cPacket enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Leading enterprises, service providers, healthcare organizations, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for improved agility, higher performance, and greater efficiency. Learn more at www.cpacket.com, the cPacket blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

cPacket, cPacket Networks, cClear, cVu, cStor, SPIFEE, Distributed Monitoring Architecture, and Integrated Monitoring Fabric are trademarks or registered trademarks of cPacket Networks

Media Contact:

Nadeem Zahid
nadeem.zahid@cpacketnetworks.com
650-316-2234


