cPacket Networks: cPacket and Cisco Systems Provide Visibility for Next-Gen Virtualized Branch Offices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019, a leading provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and packet broker solutions, today announced an integrated visibility solution with Cisco Integrated Services Virtual Routerat Cisco Live, Barcelona, Spain on January 28th.



Cisco ENCS brings Cisco compute and routing technologies together optimized for the enterprise branch offices running Network Functions Virtualization.

cPacket Networks delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today's biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Whether you need greater network visibility for security tools or performance monitoring tools, our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, with lower costs, and a faster ROI.



